Mozilla Releases

Firefox Release management at FOSDEM 2018

Like every year, Brussels will host on February 3 & 4 the largest European Open Source event gathering thousands of developers, namely FOSDEM.

Sylvestre, head of the Firefox Release Management team, will explain on Saturday how we ship Firefox to hundreds of millions of users every 6 weeks and how our test suites, pre-release channels, static analyzers, data mining on uplifts, code coverage, fuzzers and community feedback are part of the tools and processes Mozilla uses to ship Firefox every 6 weeks.

Here are the details of the conference:



Several members of the Release Management team as well as other Mozilla employees from other departments and Mozilla volunteers will be at Fosdem so don’t hesitate to come and talk to us at the Mozilla Developper Room or at our booth.

In addition to the official schedule for our devroom, our Mozilla Wiki page for Fosdem 2018 contains all the information you may need regarding our participation to this event.

Last but not least, we would like to thank our Belgian Mozilla community, particularly Anthony Maton and Ziggy Maes for organizing our participation at Fosdem!